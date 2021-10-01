Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >Start-ups >Renee Cosmetics raises $1.5 million in pre-series A funding

Renee Cosmetics raises $1.5 million in pre-series A funding

Premium
Renee will use the funds raised to expand its distribution reach with plans on having 1,000 beauty outlets over the next few quarters
1 min read . 05:58 PM IST Livemint

  • The beauty and cosmetics market in India has seen a spate of entrants, most riding on providing digital first brands as well as products that are priced lower than incumbent players. The popularity of beauty portals like Nykaa has helped drive demand and experimentation among younger shoppers

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Beauty brand Renee Cosmetics on Friday said it has raised $1.5 million in its pre-series A funding round, led by Equanimity Ventures and 9Unicorns along with Titan Capital.

NEW DELHI: Beauty brand Renee Cosmetics on Friday said it has raised $1.5 million in its pre-series A funding round, led by Equanimity Ventures and 9Unicorns along with Titan Capital.

Founded by Aashka Goradia Goble along with Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, Renee pitches itself as a cruelty-free beauty brand with a range of lip colours, eye makeup, skin serums, cheek tints, highlighters, among others. Shah and Valani also founded male grooming brand Beardo, which was acquired by fast moving consumer goods company Marico India.

Founded by Aashka Goradia Goble along with Ashutosh Valani and Priyank Shah, Renee pitches itself as a cruelty-free beauty brand with a range of lip colours, eye makeup, skin serums, cheek tints, highlighters, among others. Shah and Valani also founded male grooming brand Beardo, which was acquired by fast moving consumer goods company Marico India.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The beauty and cosmetics markets in India has seen a spate of entrants, most riding on providing digital first brands as well as products that are priced lower than incumbent players. The popularity of beauty portals like Nykaa has helped drive demand and experimentation among younger shoppers.

Renee was started to launch a convenient and an affordable store, said Shah.

“We are ecstatic to be growing Renee to even greater heights after our success with Beardo. From being leaders of the male grooming industry to now grasping the massive market size of the women’s beauty industry, we truly believe we can achieve leaps and bounds with the brand," said Valani.

Renee will use the funds raised to expand its distribution reach with plans on having 1,000 beauty outlets over the next few quarters. It will add multiple touch points like airports and modern trade stores to its retail presence.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex ends 361 pts lower; Bajaj Finserv & Maruti S ...

Premium

Why home loans are not bringing cheer to banks

Premium

After a little cheer, investment mood weakened in Sep q ...

Premium

Antitrust regulators fix their sights on private equity

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!