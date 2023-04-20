Furniture rental startup RentoMojo reports data breach by hackers, 1.5 lakh subscribers to be affected2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 09:37 AM IST
- RentoMojo said that the breach will have no impact on any financial information like Credit cards, Debit cards or UPI as it never store them in the firm's database.
Online rental marketplace start-up Rentomojo operated by Edunetwork Pvt. Ltd and which was started in 2014, Rentomojo allows users in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune to rent furniture, utilities and motorbikes on a subscription basis has reported an instance of data breach which is likely to affect its 1.5 lakh subscribers. The startup firm said that it has reported this incident to the appropriate authorities and is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation.
