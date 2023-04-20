RentoMojo sent an email to its subscribers stating that the firm has detected a security breach and wrote,"recently, our team identified a security breach that involved unauthorised access to one of our databases." "It appears that the attackers were able to get unauthorised access to our customer data, including in some cases personally identifiable information by exploiting the cloud misconfiguration through extremely sophisticated attacks, thus breaching one of our databases. The firm also said that the breach will have no impact on any financial information like Credit cards, Debit cards or UPI as it never store them in the firm's database.