Furniture rental startup Rentomojo is expected to file its draft papers in the coming weeks for a listing to raise about ₹1,000–1,200 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.
Rentomojo aims to raise up to ₹1,200 cr via IPO, to file draft papers soon
SummaryFurniture rental startup Rentomojo plans to raise ₹1,000–1,200 crore via IPO in FY27, largely through OFS, as it targets a ₹5,000–7,000 crore valuation amid volatile markets.
Furniture rental startup Rentomojo is expected to file its draft papers in the coming weeks for a listing to raise about ₹1,000–1,200 crore, three people familiar with the matter said.
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