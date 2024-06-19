Reshamandi’s financial crisis deepens with frozen accounts and legal battles
Summary
- Agritech startup Reshamandi's financial crisis has escalated, resulting in the freezing of its bank accounts. The company is struggling with debt repayment and clearing employee salaries.
BENGALURU : Sometime early last year, agritech startup Reshamandi was riding the funding boom, churning revenues, and eyeing net profitability and expansion. Today, the Bengaluru-based firm finds itself ensnared in a financial crisis, with frozen bank accounts, delayed debt repayments, and mounting legal challenges threatening its survival.