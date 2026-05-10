Resonance eyes growth revival in offline coaching after debt clean-up

Mansi Verma
4 min read10 May 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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The company aims to strengthen its offline coaching business, focusing on IIT-JEE preparation and expanding marketing efforts, while also exploring growth opportunities beyond Kota.(Mint)
Summary
KKR-backed Resonance says over 90% of its ARC-led debt resolution is complete, paving the way for an offline-focused revival as Kota’s coaching sector regains momentum.

Kota-based test preparation company Resonance Eduventures is preparing for a fresh growth phase after completing the bulk of its long-running debt resolution exercise, the top executive of the firm told Mint.

Founder Ram Kishan Verma said the company is now betting on a recovery in offline coaching demand, student enrolments and brand rebuilding.

“The company is now in a much better position operationally. Most of the work on the settlement side has been completed and we are closing the remaining part as well,” Verma told Mint, in an interview.

Mint was the first to report in April that KKR-backed Resonance was nearing an asset reconstruction company (ARC)-led debt resolution that could see lenders take nearly an 80% haircut on principal claims after years of financial stress.

India's test preparation market size was valued at $11.60 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2026-2030, according to a report by research firm Technavio.

Resonance, which was a sector leader before pandemic, was disrupted by digital hyper funded peers and faced high poaching pushing it into a debt trap.

Also Read | Why PhysicsWallah is betting on schools to fix what coaching can’t

Resolution milestone

According to Abhijit Shrivastava, co-founder and managing partner at Azalea Capital Partners LLP, over 90% of lenders have already sold their exposure as part of the restructuring exercise.

“The ARC involved is ACRE. Except for Bank of India’s exposure, which is less than 10%, almost everything else has been settled,” Shrivastava said.

The transaction involved multiple lenders, including InCred and L&T Finance, selling their exposure to the ARC.

Separately, certain non-convertible debentures (NCDs) were acquired through an associate entity linked to Base Education Services to settle some lenders under a similar discount structure, he added.

“L&T fund, DSP mutual fund and Bank of India mutual fund, the NCDs have been bought by Base Education,” he added.

“Currently, around 91–92% of the debt resolution process is complete. Pending lenders have also verbally aligned, though formal approval is still pending. We expect closure in May,” Shrivastava said, adding that the ARC has already submitted a binding bid for the remaining exposure as well.

Once completed, the ARC is expected to restructure the remaining liabilities and enable gradual repayment over time.

From boom to bust

Resonance emerged as one of India’s best-known IIT-JEE and medical entrance coaching brands during the 2000s and early 2010s. But it later came under pressure amid mounting debt, aggressive competition from edtech firms, rising faculty poaching and disruption caused by the pandemic.

The company had earlier borrowed heavily during its expansion phase. Mint had previously reported that KKR extended a structured financing package of around 670 crore to Resonance in 2016.

While a portion of the debt was repaid over the years, principal outstanding was estimated at around 580 crore, while total claims—including accrued interest and penalties—were estimated at 1,700-1,800 crore, Mint had reported.

Also Read | Why Google’s free JEE mocks matter for coaching firms' profits

Offline resurgence

Despite the financial stress, Resonance says its core academic operations remained stable.

“This business fundamentally operates on operating leverage,” Shrivastava said. “As student intake improves, profitability improves sharply because costs do not increase proportionately.”

He added that Resonance already possesses significant academic infrastructure, especially in Kota, reducing the need for fresh capital expenditure.

“The campuses and facilities are already in place. There is very little additional infrastructure spending required,” he said.

Verma said the company’s immediate focus will remain firmly on strengthening its traditional offline coaching business, particularly in IIT-JEE preparation.

“Resonance has always been very strong in offline coaching. Our priority now is to strengthen our existing products and rebuild around what we were already doing successfully,” he said.

The company also plans to increase investments in marketing and faculty recruitment after years of constrained spending.

According to Shrivastava, the debt overhang had previously restricted how the company could deploy capital, forcing Resonance to sharply reduce advertising expenditure even as competitors continued aggressive nationwide campaigns.

The company is also looking beyond Kota for growth.

Also Read | After years of distress, Kota's Resonance nears debt deal with 80% haircut

“Players from Hyderabad and Bengaluru have become strong competitors to Kota-based institutes. Resonance already has a meaningful presence in these regions, which creates additional growth opportunities,” Shrivastava said.

Verma added that while the company maintains some online course offerings, offline education will remain the core strategic focus.

Financial snapshot

Resonance’s financial performance has remained volatile in recent years. According to market intelligence platform Tracxn, the company reported revenue of 164.9 crore in FY25, marginally higher than 158.1 crore in FY21. It returned to a profit of 8.5 crore in FY25 after reporting a 2.2 crore loss in FY24.

Its southern subsidiary, Base Educational Services, reported stronger growth, with revenue rising from 48.2 crore in FY21 to 80.9 crore in FY25, while remaining profitable.

Verma said the company plans to leverage its assets to raise funds for future investments. While it does not intend to raise equity over the next 18 months, he added that it remains open to external funding, provided the terms and valuation are favourable.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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