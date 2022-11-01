NEW DELHI: Revenant Esports has signed a multi-year deal with fantasy gaming app for esports, FanClash, to be its official partner. Through this partnership, FanClash said it will engage with its fans to create various fantasy engagement activities for them. Revenant Esports’ founder and CEO, Rohit Jagasia said, “FanClash is an aspirational name in the world of esports and we are happy to have them associate with us. We believe that the popularity of our esports roster/team and content creators are secure in times to come. Our association is a step taken towards revolutionising esports fandom in the country."

Archana Sangaran, marketing head, FanClash, said, “Esports as an industry has been gaining greater popularity alongside receiving traction at a national and worldwide scale. Valorant (a free-to-play first-person hero shooter) has also been gaining a great fan following from the esports community. Therefore, the company has been exploring opportunities for increasing fan engagement along with creating excitement and anticipation. Our endeavour has always been to bring accessibility through compelling associations for gamers," she said.

The FICCI-EY media and entertainment report 2022, ‘Tuning into Consumer’, said despite people going back to work as the effects of the pandemic receded, online gaming segment grew 28% in 2021 to reach ₹101 billion. It said the number of online gamers has increased by 8% from 360 million in 2020 to 390 million in 2021 and that over 70% of the segment’s revenue has come from real money gaming.

But this growth in gamers was driven since the outbreak of the pandemic by increased work-from-home and school from-home, and the consequent build-out of laptop and mobile phone ecosystem and that about 94% of the gamers in India were playing on their mobiles. It added that the number of paying gamers increased by 17% from 80 million in 2020 to 95 million in 2021.