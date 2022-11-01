Revenant Esports signs FanClash app as fantasy esports partner.

NEW DELHI: Revenant Esports has signed a multi-year deal with fantasy gaming app for esports, FanClash, to be its official partner. Through this partnership, FanClash said it will engage with its fans to create various fantasy engagement activities for them. Revenant Esports’ founder and CEO, Rohit Jagasia said, “FanClash is an aspirational name in the world of esports and we are happy to have them associate with us. We believe that the popularity of our esports roster/team and content creators are secure in times to come. Our association is a step taken towards revolutionising esports fandom in the country."

