Reviving Startup Funding: Unleashing innovative strategies to overcome financial constraints2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Indian startups experienced a 36% decline in funding in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. To overcome funding challenges, experts suggest implementing a lean business model, exploring alternative financing options, and focusing on positive cash flows.
Indian startups witnessed a significant fall in business funding in the first half of 2023 (January to June) by raising only $3.8 billion during the six-month period, a massive decline of 36% as compared to the fundraising in H1 of 2022. Last year, Indian startups raised $5.9 billion in the first half.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×