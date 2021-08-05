Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Start-ups >RIL subsidiary invests Rs20 crore in startup Neolync

RIL subsidiary invests Rs20 crore in startup Neolync

The total investment will translate into 40% of equity share capital in Neolync on a fully paid up and diluted basis, the company said.
1 min read . 07:56 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

  • A further investment of up to Rs40 crore, subject to Neolync achieving agreed milestones, is expected to be completed by March 2023

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has invested 20 crores in equity shares of Neolync Solutions Private Limited (Neolync).

A further investment of up to 40 crore, subject to Neolync achieving agreed milestones, is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The total investment will translate into 40% of equity share capital in Neolync on a fully paid up and diluted basis, the company said.

Neolync is an early-stage company incorporated in India in October 2019. Neolync and its subsidiaries and associate companies are engaged in India based manufacturing of electronic products such as mobile phones, telecom products and computing devices etc.

Neolync is an early-stage company with Income of 3.26 crore and Net Loss of 1.03 crore for FY2021 and net loss of 2.39 crore for the period October 2019 to

March 2020.

No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the said investment. The investment does not fall within related party transactions and none of RIL’s promoter /promoter group / group companies have any interest in the transaction.

