RISC-V is becoming a global movement, in which India will play a leading role: Rajeev Chandrasekhar1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 07:42 PM IST
- The RISC-V, an open-source instruction set architecture is being increasingly used for innovations, particularly when it comes to emerging and rapidly developing AI solutions
NEW DELHI : Union Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology & Skill Development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said Indian startups using RISC-V have tremendous opportunities for developing products, devices and AI solutions with global companies like Tenstorrent evincing interest for collaborations.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×