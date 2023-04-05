RISC-V is becoming a global movement, in which India will play a leading role: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, himself a former chip designer, welcomed the move by legendary chips designer Jim Keller’s decision to set up his startup Tenstorrent’s office in India, saying, “I am happy that within a year of the launch of the 1st Semicon India Conference by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, global semicon leaders like Jim Keller are moving to India and catalysing future design startups in the country. The time and place for RISC-V is India and Bengaluru is the capital of RISC-V innovation," he said.