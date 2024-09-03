Rise of the pint-size startup is reshaping the US economy
Ruth Simon , Paul Overberg , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 03 Sep 2024, 04:24 PM IST
SummaryThe number of employees at companies launched since the pandemic is sharply lower, reflecting broader trends in the way people work.
Small businesses are job creators. New businesses aren’t creating as many of them.
