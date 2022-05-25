Riskcovry partners Taskmo to provide insurance facilities

NEW DELHI: Insurtech startup Riskcovry has partnered B2B gig marketplace Taskmo to provide their blue-collared workforce with per-day insurance facilities. Using digital infrastructure to embed insurance through APIs, Riskcovry will offer Taskmo workforce accidental insurance on a switch-on/off usage-based coverage. This insurance facility covers workers during the duration of their work hours. Insurance is automatically activated for the relevant workforce once a worker logs into the app and is active throughout the duration of work. The cover is automatically deactivated when the worker logs off from day’s work, said the firm.

