Risks from falling valuations prompt more startups to extend funding rounds
- Amid a broad downturn in venture funding, round extensions help maintain startup valuations
Rather than risk selling shares at lower prices in new fundraising rounds, a growing number of venture capital-backed startups are extending previous rounds—in some cases, extending ones that appeared closed over a year ago.
Extended rounds can help safeguard a startup’s private-market valuation, as shares are typically priced at the same level as the initial round, and terms also tend to be the same, speeding the administrative process for funding, according to analysts.
Rounds that value shares lower than in previous rounds, or so-called downrounds, can be a stain for startups, analysts say, because they can be seen as a sign something isn’t working in a business plan or in its execution.
“Given high market volatility and investor sentiment, at the time when international borders remained closed, we did not want to dilute the company at a low valuation," said Ming Chen, founder and chief executive of KKday, referring to an extension of the Taiwan-based travel software startup's Series C round.
KKday in July said it raised additional funds in an extension for the Series C round earlier this year, bringing the total to $95 million. “We plan to leverage this to raise a larger round at a higher valuation in our next round," Mr. Chen said. The company didn’t disclose its valuation.
“We are seeing a significant uptick in the number of round extensions currently across all stages," said Guru Chahal, a partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. Most startups and their investors prefer advancing from one funding round to the next, but when the market reception is tepid, extended rounds can buy a startup another four to six quarters to grow revenue and try to raise funds again, he said.
Extending a round is also easier than raising a completely new round “especially in the current uncertain valuation climate," said Cameron Stanfill, a senior analyst at market researcher PitchBook Data Inc.
From January through March, startups worldwide announced an estimated 2,632 extended rounds, compared with an estimated 2,322 over the same period in 2021, according to data compiled for WSJ Pro Venture Capital by analytics firm CB Insights.
Additionally, there were an estimated 2,282 extension rounds from April through June, CB Insights said, even amid a broad downturn in investing deals of all kinds.
“As funding gets more scrutiny, these extensions can make sense," said Brian Lee, a senior vice president of CB Insights’s intelligence unit, adding that the number of extended rounds should climb this year “as valuations get tighter."
Startup valuations soared in recent years amid a frenzy of deal making fueled by low interest rates and as large institutional investors became more prominent in the venture-capital market.
But now with the cost of capital rising as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates, analysts expect startup valuations to decline in the coming months. Analysts also expect startups will grow desperate for capital and mark down their equity prices from earlier funding rounds, with even healthy startups seeking capital cushions.
“Fresh capital for a company like ours is always welcome but certainly the external environment makes that even truer now," said Mark Ibison, chief financial officer at medical diagnostic startup Visby Medical Inc.
Visby in June said it added $35 million in an extension of a Series E round from March, bringing the round’s total to $135 million. Lightrock led the extended round, joining previous Series E backers ND Capital, Artiman Ventures and Pitango Venture Capital.
“Like everybody, we’re looking to extend the runway as long as possible," Mr. Ibison said.
By contrast, Theator last month said it raised an additional $24 million for its $15.5 million Series A round announced in February 2021, because the market for the surgical intelligence startup’s products is growing.
The advanced medical technology market matured substantially in 2021, and “We wanted to capitalize on our substantial traction, regardless of market conditions," said Tamir Wolf, Theator’s chief executive and co-founder.
