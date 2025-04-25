River Mobility races to expand—but losses mount in a tough EV market
SummaryBacked by Yamaha and Toyota Ventures, the EV startup has scaled up retail and scooter sales within a year. But rising losses, low production utilization, and wary Indian consumers raise questions about whether it can survive the shakeout.
Electric scooter company River Mobility has seen its losses more than double in FY25, reaching ₹176 crore—up from ₹82 crore in FY24—even as revenue grew 20-fold. The company’s aggressive expansion into retail outlets, with 25 stores now operational, has been a key driver of this surge.