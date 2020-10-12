Robotics startup Miko raises 23 crore led by Stride Ventures

Since its inception, Stride Ventures has focused on investing in growth-stage startups that have the potential to disrupt through innovation and technology across sectors. The investment in Miko also highlights Stride’s preference for homegrown startups that have shown strong company fundamentals. Stride Ventures launched its maiden fund in 2019 with a target corpus of ₹500 crore and plans to invest in 35-40 startups over the next 3 years.