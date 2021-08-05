Mumbai: Edtech startup Rocket Skills has raised ₹2.2 crore in a pre-seed funding, led by Better Capital, First Cheque and Titan Capital. The startup is a first-of-its-kind platform building the next generation of entrepreneurs through a variety of courses and mentorship programs.

Renowned angel investors Harpreet Singh Grover (founder, Co-cubes), Aprameya Radhakrishna (founder, Taxi for Sure and Koo), Abhinav Jain (founder, Shop101) and, Pravin Jadhav (ex-CEO Paytm Money, founder Raise) also participated in this round. The funds will be utilized in improving their product offerings and expanding the program to other sectors.

Founded in 2020 by Mohit Jain and Vibhu Bahuguna, the Gurgaon-based startup aims to help aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses with the resources to start a business and help contribute to the government’s vision of “Aatmanibhar Bharat". With a focus on India’s micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The MSME edtech startup is currently working with agri-entrepreneurs and equipping them with the knowledge of building a business through content curated by qualified experts. In addition to this, the company is building intermediate courses directed towards several aspects of the business life cycle such as logistics, procurement, marketing & sales.

It currently focusses on providing agriculture education, the startup plans to widen its course base with a larger audience. The company is helping small businesses with access to specialized online training modules in topics such as Organic Farming Business, Mushroom Farming, Apiculture, Biofloc Fish Farming, Hydroponics and several other modern farming techniques. It also provides personalized support as well as industry recognized certificates upon completion of each program.

“Rocket Skills is on a mission to help people start their small business and by bridging the knowledge and accessibility gap in an affordable manner. We are delighted by our investor’s faith in achieving this goal as we embark on our quest to create millions of new entrepreneurs in the country." Mohit Jain, co-founder and CEO said.

Through the platform, Rocket Skills is addressing the gap between the growth potential of the MSME sector and the lack of infrastructure in the country. By building a tight-knit community of entrepreneurs, the company is helping businesses become profitable and contributing towards the promotion of inclusive growth. Within six months of its operations, the company has generated interest from Tier II and III cities with over 10,000 paid customers, of which many are running self-sustained agri-businesses.









