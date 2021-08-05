Rocket Skills raises 2.2 crore in pre-seed round led by Better Capital

Through the platform, Rocket Skills is addressing the gap between the growth potential of the MSME sector and the lack of infrastructure in the country. By building a tight-knit community of entrepreneurs, the company is helping businesses become profitable and contributing towards the promotion of inclusive growth. Within six months of its operations, the company has generated interest from Tier II and III cities with over 10,000 paid customers, of which many are running self-sustained agri-businesses.

