Rocketship.vc raises $125 mn in first close of its third fund

Rocketship began with seed and early-stage investments, before moving to Series A and B investments. “One-third of our investments have been in India, one-third in US, and the remaining in other countries. Fund II is almost fully deployed and we are currently investing out of Fund III," Venky Harinarayan, partner at Rocketship said in an interview. “We are excited about India and want to invest in companies which we call ‘growth outliers’ where the flywheel is spinning, and they are growing quickly."