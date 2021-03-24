Instoried helps enterprises and individuals create emotionally engaging content thereby improving return on investment.

Also Read | Field report: A groundswell of anti-incumbency in Mamata’s Bengal

The funds will be used to reach out to newer geographies for their existing tool as well as the recently launched tool for individuals, the company said in a statement.

“We will be using the funds to market our product globally as we recently went B2C. Exciting times lie ahead of us as we are exponentially growing in the US market," said Sharmin Ali, founder and CEO of Instoried.

Instoried’s tool helps brands create an emotional connect with customers by identifying the emotional quotient of the content and giving customised recommendations, thereby boosting engagement and increasing content productivity, all in real-time using AI. Instoried has built web apps and APIs to help integrate the tool on to any platform and it sells licenses of the tool. The company has over 30 enterprise customers across the globe.

"Today, there is so much content that is pushed to consumers that as a brand it becomes difficult to know the impact it has had on their mind. With Instoried's proprietary AI-based tool, brands are now able to better gauge the emotional quotient of their content even before it is published and hence are able to be more effective in their communication," said Abhishek Agarwal, managing partner at Rockstud Capital.

Instoried recently launched its content emotional intelligence tool for individual content creators to curate their content pieces, be it a social media post, an email or blog. The total addressable market for content enhancement platforms is said to be $300 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via