Rooter raises ₹131 crore in growth round led by Lightbox4 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Targets 3X revenue growth, profitability by April 2024
Mumbai: Homegrown gaming and e-sports content platform Rooter has raised ₹131 crore ($16 million) in a growth round led by its existing lead investor, Lightbox. The round also saw participation from new investors including Trifecta Capital, Pivot Ventures, Baldota Family Office, Global Play Media, Denlow Private Trust, Venture Catalysts, and Potential Ventures.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×