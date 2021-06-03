BENGALURU: Personal wellbeing platform, RoundGlass, has acquired fitness discovery platform, Gympik Health Solutions, for an undisclosed amount, as it looks to increase its suite of products for its customers.

The acquisition will give RoundGlass access to Gympik’s gym and club management software platform, Traqade, which is currently used by more than 1,000 fitness brands in India.

RoundGlass also offers its own club and fitness center-management software solution, Club.

The integration will combine Gympik’s extensive network of fitness centres across India with RoundGlass’s ecosystem of personal wellbeing solutions, which includes physical and mental healthcare apart from social, and community wellbeing offerings.

“The team at Gympik has done great work in driving the digital transformation of India’s fitness and wellbeing space. We are delighted to work with them towards a common goal: raising awareness about ‘Wholistic Wellbeing’ and providing Indians with the tools and solutions they need to live better lives," said Shiraj Chakraborty, head of people and culture for India at RoundGlass.

At present, Gympik offers users access to 20,000 fitness centers across the country. The startup claims to have half a million monthly visitors and has over 7,000 personal trainers and nutritionists across 40 cities listed on its platform.

“People are demanding wellbeing solutions that not only help them manage physical fitness but also take care of their end-to-end wellbeing, including mental, financial, and social wellbeing. Our acquisition by RoundGlass, which has built a strong presence in the ‘Wholistic Wellbeing’ space, will enable us to cater to this demand by combining our capabilities to better serve the Indian wellbeing seeker," said Amaresh Ojha, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Gympik.

US-based RoundGlass had made its first strategic investment in Gympik back in 2016 through its investment arm, RoundGlass Partners.

Currently, RoundGlass also offers its wellness platforms for corporates through its Reach platform. It also provides a digital care delivery platform, Cross which allows doctors and hospitals to connect with patients, and monitor their progress.

