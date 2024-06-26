On 8 May, the Proximus Group completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Mumbai-based Route Mobile, nearly a year after the former agreed to buy a 57.56% stake in the latter for ₹5,924.4 crore, through its subsidiary Proximus Opal. The deal is one of the largest in the communications services space in recent years. The agreement to buy the initial stake triggered a mandatory open offer to purchase up to 26% more of the company's outstanding shares. Proximus Opal bought another 24.99% stake through the open offer for ₹2,593.4 crore. It now holds 82.7% in Route Mobile and has about 12 months, as per Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines, to cut its stake to 75% to ensure the public holding in the company is at least 25%.