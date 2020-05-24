Runway shortens for startups

Runway shortens for startups1 min read . 09:41 PM IST
In India 70% startups have cash for 3 months or less, Nesscom said. Uncertainty has reduced investors' risk appetite, and founders are looking to the government for help
The coronavirus has forced entrepreneurs to rethink assumptions about markets and valuations. In India 70% startups have cash for 3 months or less, Nesscom said. Uncertainty has reduced investors' risk appetite, and founders are looking to the government for help.
