Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > Companies > Start-ups > Runway shortens for startups
Photo: iStockphoto

Runway shortens for startups

1 min read . 09:41 PM IST howindialives.com

In India 70% startups have cash for 3 months or less, Nesscom said. Uncertainty has reduced investors' risk appetite, and founders are looking to the government for help

The coronavirus has forced entrepreneurs to rethink assumptions about markets and valuations. In India 70% startups have cash for 3 months or less, Nesscom said. Uncertainty has reduced investors' risk appetite, and founders are looking to the government for help.

The coronavirus has forced entrepreneurs to rethink assumptions about markets and valuations. In India 70% startups have cash for 3 months or less, Nesscom said. Uncertainty has reduced investors' risk appetite, and founders are looking to the government for help.

View Full Image
Runway shortens for startups
View Full Image
Runway shortens for startups
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated