Ruptok Fintech disburses 100 crore worth of loan against gold in 18 months

Ankur Gupta, founder and CEO, Ruptok Fintech Pvt. Ltd., said, “The gold tech industry is rapidly penetrating, which has led to significant demand in loans against gold. We, at Ruptok, have witnessed unprecedented growth in the past year. Not only have we raised capital from various investors to expand our business operations to new regions, but we have also built significant partnerships. Two of them is with Xiaomi and TVS Credit for catering gold loans to their customers. This strategic approach has expedited the exponential growth of the brand. The doorstep delivery of instant loans with digital paperwork and utmost security has won our customers’ faith in our Ruptok. We have aggressive plans to venture into new cities and strike new strategic partnerships."