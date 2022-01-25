Ruptok Fintech disburses 100 crore worth of loan against gold in 18 months

Ruptok Fintech disburses ₹100 crore worth of loan against gold in 18 months2 min read . 04:51 PM IST
- Ruptok Fintech intends to achieve ₹1000 crore in annual disbursements in the next financial year and also aims to intensify its presence in India
Ruptok Fintech Pvt. Ltd., a fintech platform, has strengthened its market position in the GoldTech industry by disbursing over ₹100 crore loan against gold in the last 18 months.
The startup intends to achieve ₹1000 crore in annual disbursements in the next financial year. The company also aims to intensify its presence in India and expand its workforce, the company said in its statement.
Ruptok Fintech has acquired a significant market share in the goldtech industry within a short span. Since its inception in July 2020, the startup has facilitated over 2500 loans. Ruptok Fintech offers instant doorstep gold loans in ten cities-- Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Jaipur, Vadodara, Surat, Pune, Nashik, Hyderabad, and Bangalore and Vapi recently. The startup has registered a 20% month-on-month growth and is disbursing loans currently at the annual rate of ₹250 crores, it said.
Ankur Gupta, founder and CEO, Ruptok Fintech Pvt. Ltd., said, “The gold tech industry is rapidly penetrating, which has led to significant demand in loans against gold. We, at Ruptok, have witnessed unprecedented growth in the past year. Not only have we raised capital from various investors to expand our business operations to new regions, but we have also built significant partnerships. Two of them is with Xiaomi and TVS Credit for catering gold loans to their customers. This strategic approach has expedited the exponential growth of the brand. The doorstep delivery of instant loans with digital paperwork and utmost security has won our customers’ faith in our Ruptok. We have aggressive plans to venture into new cities and strike new strategic partnerships."
In 2021, Ruptok raised capital in multiple rounds, including angel funding from Wurk, a Canada based Investment Firm, ₹16 Crore in pre-series A funding round from existing and new investors, including Manuvel Malabar Jewellers, industry veterans, and HNIs, Nivedan Sahay and Neeraj Aggarwala, and a debt funding worth ₹15 crore from Eclear Leasing and Finance.
Ruptok Fintech has strategic alliance with Eclear Leasing & Finance Pvt. Ltd and MAG Finserve Company Limited for co-lending business. Through this partnership, the company intends to offer a seamless experience and a higher loan to value for gold loan borrowers at competitive interest rates.
The startup is also backed by ABL Workspaces Private Limited, a premium co-working space. Registering tremendous growth in 2021, Ruptok acquired GoldUno, a Mumbai-based firm, from Vinrak Technologies Private Limited in an all-stock deal and partnered with Xiaomi.
