Rural tech startup Hesa raises $2 million in seed funding

"Hesa is reinventing the wheel for rural commerce in India. Their last-mile marketplace coupled with a hybrid Physical-Digital model makes Hesa a company to watch for over the next few years. As they attempt to populate the vast majority of India's villages with their network of 'Hesaathis,' Vamsi and Hema have an impressive long-term vision. They have combined it with a human touch that promises to make Hesa a responsible company, high growth, and impactful," said Manish Modi, managing partner Mastermind Capital and lead investor, Venture Catalysts.