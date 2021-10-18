BENGALURU: Software provider for business process automation, SaaS Labs, on Monday said it has raised $17 million as a part of its Series A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures.

The company will use the funds to expand its customer base, hire, and release new products and services.

The five-year old startup develops products for sales, support and marketing teams as well as contact centers to enhance productivity.

SaaS Labs currently has two main products: Justcall and Helpwise. JustCall allows small and medium businesses (SMBs) to set up a cloud-based contact center for sales or support, with native integrations with over 70 other business tools.

As an extension of this move towards centralized customer interactions, Helpwise allows users to consolidate all communication streams in a single shared inbox thereby improving the quality and efficiency of customer support teams.

“We have seen an unprecedented acceleration of cloud adoption among SMBs in the last 12 months. I’m excited to partner with both Base10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures to capitalize on new and bigger opportunities that this shift has brought forward. We are going to deploy this fresh capital into product development, research and development (R&D) and hiring talent globally," said Gaurav Sharma, founder and chief executive officer, SaaS Labs.

SaaS Labs has been bootstrapped since inception, and is currently profitable. It is managing to more than double its growth year-over-year, the company said in a statement.

“The rapid adoption of productivity enhancing tools by businesses and the strong secular trends that are driving contact centers to the cloud, is becoming a theme that we believe has huge potential. SaaS Labs has grown significantly over the last few years and is well positioned to serve the needs of the SMB segment, as they increasingly seek cloud-based solutions," said Aditya Systla, partner at Eight Roads Ventures.

At present, SaaS Labs has a 70-member team in India and the Philippines. It hopes to double headcount by the end of 2021.

“For companies across a variety of industries, business communications are critical for delivering a strong customer experience but remain a major challenge to manage at scale for inbound and outbound communication. SaaS Lab’s modern, customizable communication system is particularly exciting for international sales and support calls that benefit from this customizability," noted Chris Zeoli, principal at Base10 Partners.

The company currently serves over 6,000 companies globally, including Divvy Homes, Jaguar, Ernst & Young, and Walmart, to name a few.

