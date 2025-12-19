The Indian capital markets are poised for a wave of listings by cloud-based software providers, with investment bankers and investors predicting that at least seven to eight such startups are preparing to go public locally over the next 12-18 months.
After years of US bets, Indian SaaS lines up for home listings
SummaryFor more than a decade, Indian SaaS companies built in India but chose to list overseas, while domestic tech IPOs were dominated by consumer-facing firms. That pattern is now shifting, with bankers, investors and founders saying the market is ready for its first wave of SaaS listings.
