After years of US bets, Indian SaaS lines up for home listings

However, the expected IPO rush will have to overcome AI disruption of the global SaaS industry and slowing growth after the pandemic-era highs. SaaS valuations saw a sharp derating after the US Fed’s 2022 rate hikes and the unwinding of the post-Covid growth expectations, with several cloud and SaaS indices falling 50–60% or more from their 2021 peaks. While large, cash-generative names such as Salesforce, Snowflake and HubSpot proved relatively resilient, many mid- and small-cap SaaS stocks, including Freshworks, witnessed steep drawdowns from listing-era highs.