SaaS platform Zluri raises $20 million led by Lightspeed

SaaS platform Zluri raises $20 million led by Lightspeed1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:43 PM IST
Founded in 2020 by Ritish Puttaparthi, Sethu Meenakshisundaram and Chaithanya Yembari, Zluri is an enterprise SaaS management platform for IT teams that helps companies discover, manage and optimize, secure and automate SaaS applications from a single dashboard
New Delhi: SaaS platform Zluri has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round, led by Lightspeed. Existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital also participated.
