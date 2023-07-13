SaaS platform Zluri raises $20 million led by Lightspeed

New Delhi: SaaS platform Zluri has raised $20 million in a Series B funding round, led by Lightspeed. Existing investors including MassMutual Ventures, Endiya Partners and Kalaari Capital also participated.

The company, which has raised $32 million in total venture funding since 2020, said it will use the fresh proceeds to expand Generative AI capabilities in enterprise SaaSOps with Zluri’s CoPilot, an intelligent assistant to boost efficiency and productivity across enterprises using no-code workflows.

Zluri's expansion plans include scaling go-to-market teams in North America and Europe to reinforce their presence in strategic markets and fostering closer collaboration with customers.

Founded in 2020 by Ritish Puttaparthi, Sethu Meenakshisundaram and Chaithanya Yembari, Zluri is an enterprise SaaS management platform for IT teams that helps companies discover, manage and optimize, secure and automate SaaS applications from a single dashboard.

Since their Series A in January 2022, Zluri has doubled the overall team size and made in-roads in the US market, including setting up an office in California, and launched new products expanding their offerings from a single product to multi-product for both enterprises and mid-market companies. Zluri currently works with over 250 customers globally, including Monday.com, Tipalti, Whoop, Catapult Sports, Razorpay, Smartnews, Amagi, Daxko, Traveloka etc.

Ritish Reddy, co-founder, Zluri said, “Having launched and scaled our discovery engine in 2020 to help companies understand their SaaS stacks better, we have since launched an identity governance tool to manage access and now are launching the Zluri co-pilot to help enable faster workflows."

“We are excited to partner with the Zluri team as they revolutionize SaaS management and identity governance for large enterprises and mid-market firms in the US and globally," Dev Khare, partner, Lightspeed.