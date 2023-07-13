SaaS platform Zluri raises $20 million led by Lightspeed

Since their Series A in January 2022, Zluri has doubled the overall team size and made in-roads in the US market, including setting up an office in California, and launched new products expanding their offerings from a single product to multi-product for both enterprises and mid-market companies. Zluri currently works with over 250 customers globally, including Monday.com, Tipalti, Whoop, Catapult Sports, Razorpay, Smartnews, Amagi, Daxko, Traveloka etc.