MUMBAI : Leena AI, a SaaS startup focused on enterprise employee experience, has raised $30 million from new investor Bessemer Venture Partners in a Series B financing round that also saw participation from existing investors Greycroft. The round also included an investment from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital Group.

This brings the company's total amount raised till date to $40 million.

Funds raised will accelerate product innovation to meet global demand for the platform for new and existing customers. Leena AI, which started with products for HR functions, plans to expand its employee experience suite to products for IT, Sales and Finance teams by early 2022.

Since announcing its Series A financing eight months ago, Leena AI has added new customers, including Bayer, Al-Jazeera, HDFC Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Houston Methodist, Odessa, and Icertis. The company has also achieved 300% year-to-year revenue growth. More than 3 million employees across 60 countries now use Leena AI.

“We intend to be the ‘Siri for employees’ and help employees’ get faster resolutions to their requests. Legacy internal help desks are not user-friendly, are tough to deploy and lack intelligence. Leena AI Employee Experience Suite deeply understands enterprise HR support tickets to solve this very difficult problem at the world’s top enterprises." said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO, Leena AI.

Going ahead the company will focus sharply on the North American and European markets to grow its client base, he added.

“We are thrilled to partner with Leena AI, a company that is moving enterprise HR toward a more consumer-like, conversational way of delivery and meets the ever-changing needs of the modern workforce," said Anant Vidur Puri, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The company’s AI-led innovation enables enterprises to deliver great employee experiences across functional areas."

HR is an area in desperate need of disruption, with many slow, manual processes overwhelming HR departments, said Mark Terbeek, Partner at Greycroft. "The Leena AI team has been able to bring HR into the modern era through automation and machine learning, enabling better employee engagement. “We believe Leena AI is well-positioned to revolutionize the enterprise employees' experience in the era of hybrid work."

