MUMBAI: Loopin, a software as a service (SaaS) startup, has raised $820,000 in seed round, led by Venture Highway. First Cheque and a few angel investors also participated in the round.

The product is currently in beta with select organisations, and will likely see a market launch later this year, the Bengaluru and Seattle-based company said.

The platform will use the capital raised from the seed round to develop the product and expand the team.

Founded in April 2021 by BITS Pilani alums, Anurag Varma, Parth Pareek, and Mehul Dudi, Loopin is a new-age calendar-based productivity platform for modern day workforce.

Loopin converts the calendar into a productivity hub that allows users to manage their workday by automating tasks, deadlines, follow-ups, notes, and tangible takeaways from meetings that drive meaningful outcomes.

Anurag Varma, Co-founder and CEO, Loopin said, “With distributed workforces blurring the boundaries and employees adopting more fluid schedules, there is an urgent need to focus on output and not the hours. Loopin solves this and provides a simple solution to make your work day more effective. We’re delighted with the outcome of our fundraising efforts. The trust of our investors is testament to the very real and needed solution that Loopin’s platform brings to the market."

Commenting on the investment, Priya Mohan, Startup Sensei at Venture Highway, stated, “I live in my calendar! While it is the most important tool, it is also something that has remained as is with little re-imagination and innovation. At least for 50 percent of my calendar slots, I wonder about the context, past action item and relevance for today’s meeting. For people, where time is inventory, calendars if reimagined can drive significant productivity and give back time in our hands. This is what Loopin is aiming to do, give back time by reimagining your calendar."

