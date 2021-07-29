SaaS startup Loopin raises $820K in seed round led by Venture Highway

Commenting on the investment, Priya Mohan, Startup Sensei at Venture Highway, stated, “I live in my calendar! While it is the most important tool, it is also something that has remained as is with little re-imagination and innovation. At least for 50 percent of my calendar slots, I wonder about the context, past action item and relevance for today’s meeting. For people, where time is inventory, calendars if reimagined can drive significant productivity and give back time in our hands. This is what Loopin is aiming to do, give back time by reimagining your calendar."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}