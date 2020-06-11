SaaS startup Postman joins the unicorn club with $150 million fund-raise

India’s unicorn club witnessed several highs and lows in 2019, even as investors remained cautious across the tech startup segment. India created nine unicorns in 2019 which includes online grocer BigBasket, fantasy gaming platform Dream11, logistics startup Delhivery, eyewear retailer Lenskart, trucking logistics firm Rivigo, cloud-based contract management firm Icertis, data protection and management firm Druva among others. At present, there are 24 unicorns in the country and a potential 52 more unicorns in the works, according to a report released by NASSCOM in November 2019.