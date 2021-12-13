Mumbai: SaaS startup unremot that offers a community-driven business-in-a-box solution for consultants, has raised $700K in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures. Digital Futurists Angels Network (DFAN), ah! Ventures and Point One Capital also participated in the round.

Since its launch in February 2020, unremot has 14,000+ monthly active users, 40,000+ monthly visitors, 80% organic users and users from 52+ countries, with 70% from the US, Canada, UK, Australia & Germany.

Vinay Bansal, founder & CEO, Inflection Point Ventures says, “unremot steps in at a time when discovering professionals on a seamless platform had become extremely important. We have organisations working on finding professionals from different domains but corporates. This platform has bridged the gap and helped Consultants create a community-like structure, increasing their discoverability factor. The fact that unremot is addressing the entire spectrum of remote working on an advanced level and keeping the entire experience efficient prompted us to back the company."

The independent consultants struggle to manage their client meeting requests, scheduling, and payments, surviving the broken experiences through multiple products.

This problem is solved by unremot, which is a business-in-a-box solution that provides a personal office to consultants that allows their clients to discover, request, schedule, pay and conduct meetings in a jiffy - all in one place. It combines online discovery, calendar, payments, and video conferencing into one screen and leverages a discovery-driven community interface.

Shiju Radhakrishnan, founder & CEO, unremot says, “With unremot, we believe that the success of future businesses will depend on how best one could leverage the power of small communities at scale. unremot aspires to become a go-to place for consultants who want to build their client communities and we target to bring together 25 million users on unremot in the next 5 years."

unremot is a 25-member fully remote team, led by Shiju Radhakrishnan, Nisanth Kumar, Binse Abraham, Avanti Shukla and Thahir Backer. The team has previously worked together in the past, before being acquired and taking their exits.

unremot aims to reach 1 million users by the end of 2022, 5 million by 2023 and 25 million by 2025. To fuel this growth, the company is targeting to raise a larger $2 million round at the end of the Techstars program.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.