SaaS startups rework pricing models amid shrinking budgets
Industry experts say that traditional SaaS pricing models like perpetual licensing and seat-based charges are facing challenges as clients expect greater value and flexible-pricing options.
The software-as-a-service (SaaS) market is seeing a disruption as startups in the space are experimenting with new pricing models, prompted by longer sales cycles, customers seeking more value amid shrinking budgets and the availability of AI solutions, industry experts Mint spoke to said.