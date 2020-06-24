Sachin Bansal’s Navi launches new instant lending app with paperless KYC

“With more and more people opting for online channels and apps for all their needs - including financial services - in the past few months, the Navi lending app received strong response from Tier 1, 2 and 3 towns during the Beta phase. This gave us the insights and confidence to launch it officially in such a short time. We are now scaling the app across 150 cities in India," said Samit Shetty, chief executive of Navi Finserv, the NBFC owned by Navi.