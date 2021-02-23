Sachin Tendulkar picks up stake in Unacademy

NEW DELHI : Edtech firm Unacademy on Tuesday said it has signed a strategic partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. The former cricketer has picked up a small stake in the company apart from becoming its brand ambassador.

Unacademy did not close the financial details of the agreement.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

“With this partnership, we are creating an unmatched learning experience by having Sachin share his life lessons with our learners and coach them. We are working on developing a deeper content-led partnership, the contours of which will be revealed in the coming months," said Gaurav Munjal, co-founder and CEO, Unacademy Group.

The company said that learners will be coached and mentored by Tendulkar through a series of live interactive classes, which everyone can access free of cost on the Unacademy platform. As a part of the partnership, Unacademy is developing a deeper content-led integration with the cricketer in the sports learning category, which will be unveiled in the next few months.

“I have always believed in the power of sports as a medium that not only unifies people but also gives invaluable lessons which can help individuals in any walk of life. As a learning platform, Unacademy has always bridged geographical boundaries by making learning accessible from any part of India. When my vision matched with Unacademy’s mission to democratise education, we decided to come together to create a unique learning experience," said Tendulkar.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Unacademy has a network of over 49,000 registered educators and over 40 million learners. It reaches out to students across 5,000 cities in India, in 14 Indian languages.

The company is backed by prominent investors such as Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Facebook, General Atlantic, Sequoia India, SAIF Partners, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital, and Blume Ventures.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via