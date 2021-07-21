Safe Security, a Palo Alto based cyber risk management firm started in 2012 by three Indian founders raised $33 million from British Telecom(BT) Group, one of UK’s largest telecommunications and network providers.

Safe Security with their security assessment framework for enterprises (SAFE) platform allows organizations to take a health check of their existing defences and understand their likelihood of suffering a major cyber-attack, and calculates a financial cost to customers’ risks and provides actionable insight on the steps that can be taken to address them.

The investment will allow BT to combine the SAFE platform with its managed security services to offer customers a real-time view of how safe the customers are. BT will also be granted exclusive rights to use and sell SAFE to businesses and public sector bodies in the UK, and will incorporate the platform within its wider global portfolio. BT will also work collaboratively with Safe Security to develop future products.

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT, said, “Cyber security is now at the top of the agenda for businesses and governments, who need to be able to trust that they’re protected against increasing levels of attack. Adding SAFE to BT’s proactive, predictive security services will give customers an enhanced view of their threat level, and rapidly pinpoint specific actions needed to strengthen their defences. Already one of the world’s leading providers in a highly fragmented security market, this investment is a clear sign of BT’s ambition to grow further."

Founded in 2012 by Saket Modi, Vidit Baxi, and Rahul Tyagi, Safe Security helps organizations measure and mitigate enterprise-wide cyber risk in real-time using it’s machine learning enabled API-First SAFE platform, with over 200 customers spread across the world.

“BT's investment and strategic partnership with Safe Security will further accelerate our vision of making SAFE scores the industry standard for measuring and mitigating cyber risks. By aligning BT’s global reach and capabilities with SAFE’s ability to provide real-time visibility on cyber risk posture, we are going to fundamentally change how cyber security is measured and managed across the globe." Saket Modi, cofounder, and CEO of Safe Security, said.

