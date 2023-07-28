‘Covid made holiday homes mainstream’2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:13 PM IST
The Mumbai-based company, which raised ₹19 crore in pre-Series A round from venture capital firm Sixth Sense Ventures in 2018, turned profitable in 2023, following the post-covid demand revival.
New Delhi: SaffronStays, which operates in the holiday homes monetization sector with 290 properties on its listings platform, is planning to expand across the north and south India.
