‘Covid made holiday homes mainstream’

In FY22, it had posted revenues of ₹30 crore, and in FY23 it was up at ₹44.5 crore. It expects to clock 60% rise this fiscal year to ₹70-73 crore, Parulekar said. “We are seeing unlocking of land and people are building more holiday homes because they can see a return on investment if they are able to give out their homes on rent when they don’t use the property. A vacation home can offer up to 5% annual returns to owner," he added.