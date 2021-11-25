SaffronStays to add 1250 rooms by March 2023

SaffronStays currently has two business models. One of them is pureplay management contracts where the company goes and manages a home owner’s property, similar to the way hotel companies do. Another method is when the company leases out the property for a period of five years and runs it. It is now also piloting a new technology project wherein it will onboard home-owners who have not necessarily given the brand management rights or leases. These owners can list with the platform and the company will take a commission for every booking but will not look at the day-to-day workings of the properties.