SAIF Partners boosts investments despite coronavirus impact

With the pandemic presenting new opportunities, SAIF Partners said it has not changed its investment thesis and continues to back early-stage startups providing solutions for newer opportunities emerging from covid-19, in a bid to catch them early. “Our confidence is just growing, since startups are also becoming more resilient and working towards building for the new opportunity, which the pandemic has posed and improving financial efficiencies," Deepak Gaur, partner, SAIF Partners, said in an interview.