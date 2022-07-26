Salary-on-demand startup Refyne launches service on Whatsapp

“In India, 1 in 3 people live paycheck to paycheck and a significant portion has zero or very limited access to credit. As a result many are underserved or unserved for reasons ranging from financial literacy to credit data to geographic constraints. We believe the combination of sensible financial products and technology can be a great enabler in driving financial inclusion. Given Whatsapp’s penetration in India, we feel it is a step in the right direction for making Salary On-Demand accessible to a large number of Indians," said Chitresh Sharma, CEO & CO-Founder, Refyne.