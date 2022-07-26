Salary-on-demand startup Refyne launches service on Whatsapp

With the availability of Refyne on WhatsApp, salary-on-demand can be accessed by many more audiences who may be less tech-savvy yet comfortable with using the messaging platform
Refyne, a salary on-demand platform, has announced the launch of its services on WhatsApp, providing a fast, seamless and convenient way to access salaries, in real-time.
With this, Refyne became India’s first financial wellness company to offer salary-on-demand on WhatsApp, said the firm. Refyne enables employers to pay salaries to their staff between pay cycles, as they earn it in real-time.
With the availability of Refyne on WhatsApp, salary-on-demand can be accessed by many more audiences who may be less tech-savvy yet comfortable with using the messaging platform.
Users can get started by simply sending a Whatsapp to Refyne. They are guided through some quick and easy steps to complete the required KYC and on successful completion, they can begin transacting instantly. The service is fully compliant with RBI laws and the employee data remains secure as per Refyne’s privacy policy. Furthermore, all transactions are secure and follow two-factor authentication.
“In India, 1 in 3 people live paycheck to paycheck and a significant portion has zero or very limited access to credit. As a result many are underserved or unserved for reasons ranging from financial literacy to credit data to geographic constraints. We believe the combination of sensible financial products and technology can be a great enabler in driving financial inclusion. Given Whatsapp’s penetration in India, we feel it is a step in the right direction for making Salary On-Demand accessible to a large number of Indians," said Chitresh Sharma, CEO & CO-Founder, Refyne.
Refyne supports 11 Indian languages on its app and can be accessed on Google Playstore and iOS as well.