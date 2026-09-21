Samara Capital acquires stake in ARC and Calyx to build logistics platform

Samara Capital has created an integrated logistics platform by acquiring stakes in Associated Road Carriers (ARC), one of India's largest business-to-business (B2B) road transportation companies, and Calyx Container Terminals (Calyx), a licensed container freight station serving the Chennai Port, the companies said in a statement.
The private equity (PE) firm invested close to ₹1,200 crore, with the promoters and the firm holding almost equal stakes in the new entity, according to an industry source, although the company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.