Samara Capital acquires stake in ARC and Calyx to build logistics platform

MUMBAI : Samara Capital has created an integrated logistics platform by acquiring stakes in Associated Road Carriers (ARC), one of India's largest business-to-business (B2B) road transportation companies, and Calyx Container Terminals (Calyx), a licensed container freight station serving the Chennai Port, the companies said in a statement.
MUMBAI : Samara Capital has created an integrated logistics platform by acquiring stakes in Associated Road Carriers (ARC), one of India's largest business-to-business (B2B) road transportation companies, and Calyx Container Terminals (Calyx), a licensed container freight station serving the Chennai Port, the companies said in a statement.
The private equity (PE) firm invested close to ₹1,200 crore, with the promoters and the firm holding almost equal stakes in the new entity, according to an industry source, although the company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
The private equity (PE) firm invested close to ₹1,200 crore, with the promoters and the firm holding almost equal stakes in the new entity, according to an industry source, although the company did not disclose the financial details of the deal.
PwC was the financial advisor to Samara Capital, while EY advised the promoter group.
The fresh capital will be directed towards expanding the branch and hub network, strengthening first-mile and last-mile capability, technology modernization and selective acquisitions, the statement said.
“Networks of this density are built over decades," said Abhishek Kabra, managing director at Samara Capital, in the statement. “Very few businesses in Indian logistics combine that reach with this quality of earnings. Together with Calyx, we now have an entity that covers both domestic and EXIM cargo movements,” he added.
The combined entities recorded revenue of about ₹2,140 crore in 2025-26.
Logistics bet
Kabra highlighted that Samara sees logistics as an attractive investment sector, given rising freight intensity as the country's manufacturing-led growth accelerates. His comments come as road transportation, which accounts for roughly two-thirds of transportation spend, remains the backbone of Indian logistics.
Broadly, the Indian logistics sector is estimated at ₹28 trillion and is growing at about 10% annually. Factors such as goods and services tax (GST)-led supply-chain consolidation, manufacturing growth and expanding trade flows continue to shift demand towards scaled operators.
The PE firm will focus on helping the platform deliver top service levels through an integrated, comprehensive, pan-India road transportation network. This will be enabled through initiatives and investments in network expansion, people, technology, data analytics, engineering, and process improvements,” added Abhik Mitra, an operating partner at the firm.
Past experience
Samara has experience in transforming assets in the space through its prior investment in Spoton Logistics, which emerged as a leading player in the express logistics segment and was subsequently acquired by Delhivery in 2021.
“This transition is a conscious step towards institutionalizing the business, separating ownership from management, strengthening its governance and creating an opportunity for sustainable long-term growth,” said Rajiv Goyal, who represents the promoter group of ARC and Calyx.
“While the company transitions to professional management, the promoters will remain available to the company for guidance, support and the benefit of our experience whenever required,” he said.
Founded in 1972, ARC operates over 20 hubs and about 600 branches across more than 16,000 pin codes, with nearly 2 million square feet of covered hub space. The company deploys around 3,500 trucks daily on an asset-light model, with under 7% of the fleet owned, and serves more than 100,000 active customers across project cargo, full-truckload (FTL), and part-truckload (PTL).
Its customer base spans capital goods, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, power and electrical equipment, metals, automotive, textiles and fast-moving consumer goods, with about 95% of revenue coming from existing customers and no single customer accounting for more than a small share of revenue. Nearly half of the revenue comes from relationships of more than 10 years' standing, the company said.
Meanwhile, Calyx operates a container freight station about 20 kilometres from the Chennai Port, with an annual capacity of around 75,000 TEUs, alongside supply chain management and empty container yard services for shipping lines and clearing agents. Founded in 2006, it ranks among the leading Container Freight Station operators at the Chennai Port and adds integrated EXIM capability.
Samara Capital, founded in 2007, is a homegrown, mid-market focused PE firm with over ₹12,000 crore invested across a diverse portfolio of more than 30 companies. It focuses on four core sectors: consumer/retail, healthcare/pharma, financial services, and business services/technology.