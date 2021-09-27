Feminine hygiene brand, Sanfe, has raised $1 million as a part of its Series A round from LetsVenture and a clutch of founders in the direct-to-consumer space.

The company will be using the funding to expand into new markets as well as for introducing new product lines. Sanfe will also utilise the capital for marketing and is working on associations and collaborations to increase the brand presence and recall among the target audience.

“Our investors have helped us immensely to make our vision a reality with their guidance and deep involvement. It has helped us ensure that we stay true to our mission of being a voice and choice for women’s intimate wellness and hygiene. This year, we are going to scale up the business, build up a strong portfolio of products with new categories, to focus on customer experience, and problem-solving. Thus, it will create a better world for women," said Harry Sehrawat, co-founder, Sanfe.

Sanfe is a direct-to-customer (D2C) brand that sells products across categories including intimate skincare, body grooming, and period care. It also offers female body grooming products like facial razors, body razors, and trimmers.

Sanfe’s online business has grown by 55% in the current quarter, it said in a statement.

The company has recorded impressive growth in the last two years and is geared up for a higher momentum over the next few years.

Earlier, Sanfe had raised $1 million in Pre-Series A funding from Titan Capital, and other high-profile investors.

“Sanfe is undoubtedly getting it right with their focus to connect to women as their ‘All-time companion’ for their different body needs without hesitation. We have observed a drastic boom in the D2C space due to the ongoing pandemic and there is an upsurge in demand for intimate skincare, menstrual hygiene, and body grooming specially made for women. We feel that the consumers' needs are evolving and to meet those needs it is crucial to have a brand like Sanfe catering to unnoticed women needs," said Sunitha Ramaswamy, president, early-stage investing at LetsVenture.

Currently, Sanfe is focussed on expanding its reach across feminine hygiene and wellness products; as well as aim towards deeper market penetration.

