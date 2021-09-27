Sanfe raises $1 million in Series A funding

“Sanfe is undoubtedly getting it right with their focus to connect to women as their ‘All-time companion’ for their different body needs without hesitation. We have observed a drastic boom in the D2C space due to the ongoing pandemic and there is an upsurge in demand for intimate skincare, menstrual hygiene, and body grooming specially made for women. We feel that the consumers' needs are evolving and to meet those needs it is crucial to have a brand like Sanfe catering to unnoticed women needs," said Sunitha Ramaswamy, president, early-stage investing at LetsVenture.