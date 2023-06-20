Sanjay Dutt turns into investor in alcobev startup Cartel & Bros1 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Actor Sanjay Dutt has pumped money in Mumbai-based alcohol beverage startup Cartel & Bros. The company runs in a shared partnership of Jitin Suresh Merani, Manish Srichand Pardasani, Rohan Niklesh Nihalani and Moksh Shrichand Pardasani
Bollywood's fascination for startups is not hidden from anyone. After Sunil Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, actor Sanjay Dutt has placed his bets on a Mumbai-based alcobev startup firm. The actor has invested in startup Cartel & Bros. The company is looking to import and retail a portfolio of liquor brands into India, executives of the newly founded company told Economic Times.
